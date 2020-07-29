2-Year-Old Drowns at Home While Mom Is at Hospital Getting Newborn Ready To Leave NICU

Alleana Riding of Delta, Utah, should have been riding high from the birth of her newborn, but instead she's mourning the 2-year-old son she lost in a tragic incident. Riding was at the hospital when her son Hayden Jay Riding drowned in an irrigation ditch outside their home. The new big brother never got to meet his new younger sibling.
Police said a call was made around 7:30 p.m. to report a toddler pulled from an irrigation ditch on Monday.
According to authorities, Hayden disappeared while a family member was babysitting.
The family had a fence around their home.
They said that Hayden was very energetic and would frequently escape their yard, despite the fence, according to ABC 4.
CPR was performed and Hayden was taken to a hospital, where he died.
A GoFundMe account created to help raise money for Hayden's funeral shared that "Alleana is a single mother to three beautiful children all under the age of two" and she "was at the hospital getting her newborn baby ready to come home from the NICU" at the time of the accident.
"The oldest son of the bravest and strongest mother I have ever known is now resting in the arms of God after a very tragic accidental drowning in Delta, UT last night," page creator Jodi Finlinson wrote.
"I am setting up this fundraiser for Alleana hoping and praying that it'll take the financial burden away from her," Finlinson continued. "Alleana has overcome more burdens and heartache than most people could ever imagine. And here she is, still standing strong and being the best mother to her children."
There is also a Venmo account in the mother's name where people can donate: @Alleana-Riding
On Facebook, the mom shared the immense grief she felt for the son she lost.
"Have no words for the way I am hurting right now Hayden Jay Riding," she wrote in her post on Tuesday. "R.I.P baby boy mommy loves you and will miss you so much...I don't even know how I am going to make it through my life with out you however I know your not gone in spirit I feel you telling me momma it's okay please be strong."
"I will always cherish our moments together," she added. "I love you son. You're my #1hero from day one."
