2-Year-Old Drowns at Home While Mom Is at Hospital Getting Newborn Ready To Leave NICU

CPR was performed and Hayden was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A GoFundMe account created to help raise money for Hayden's funeral shared that "Alleana is a single mother to three beautiful children all under the age of two" and she "was at the hospital getting her newborn baby ready to come home from the NICU" at the time of the accident.

"The oldest son of the bravest and strongest mother I have ever known is now resting in the arms of God after a very tragic accidental drowning in Delta, UT last night," page creator Jodi Finlinson wrote.

"I am setting up this fundraiser for Alleana hoping and praying that it'll take the financial burden away from her," Finlinson continued. "Alleana has overcome more burdens and heartache than most people could ever imagine. And here she is, still standing strong and being the best mother to her children."

There is also a Venmo account in the mother's name where people can donate: @Alleana-Riding