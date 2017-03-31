Kids Accidentally Break Disney Castle Replica Worth Over $64,000 & Parents Are Divided

Arribas, president of Arribas Brothers and brother of Miguel, spoke with Today Parents and said that there were no hard feelings.



"Luckily it's not destroyed. As soon as the coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted, Miguel will go to Shanghai and do the repair. He loves to travel," he said. "Miguel just is glad people are looking at his beautiful work."

Arribas Brothers specializes in Disney collectibles, and because many of their stores are in Disney parks and resorts worldwide, they're sort of used to having kids around their work.

"We're used to kids and this kind of stuff happening," he said. "Glass breaks. Nothing is done on purpose."