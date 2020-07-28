Dad Wants to 'Exit' 5-Year-Old's Life After Ex Reveals He May Not Be His Biological Child

As "the boy has gotten older," the OP shared, "his features have almost entirely diverged from mine, and he now looks absolutely nothing like me."

The OP wrote that nonetheless, he thought nothing of it -- until a couple of weekends ago when he made a joke to his ex-wife that people will think he kidnapped his son because of how different they look.

"She then bursts into tears and admits that the child is most likely not my own," recalled the OP.

"I am absolutely stunned and didn't interrupt her once as she spilled an entire saga of her cheating on me with her current boyfriend around the time we were trying to get pregnant. I thought I was going to throw up when I heard and immediately left her home. I don't know if I can ever go back or ever see 'my son' again. I feel emasculated and deeply betrayed by my ex-wife. My wife insists that I remain a part of this 'family,' despite all of the deceit."

