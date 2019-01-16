Target Is Closing Stores on Thanksgiving Day -- for a Very Different Holiday This Year

If you tend to get annoyed by seeing Christmas ads the second Halloween is over, you might want to brace yourself this year. But the hope is that by stretching out the buying season, customers "can shop safely and conveniently without worrying about missing out on deals that usually come later."

In the process, stores will hopefully be able to manage the uptick in holiday sales while still abiding by health and safety guidelines.

"Starting in October and continuing throughout the season, you'll find Target's lowest prices of the year on items in stores and online, giving you the flexibility to get the gifts you want -- when and how you want -- at the Target value you love," the website informed visitors.