Grandma Posted Photo of New Baby Online After Parents Said 'No' & the Whole Family Is Now Fighting

Social media has changed our lives – some for the better and other things that we now have to be more careful of. While some new parents are OK with sharing everything about their new baby with the social media world, some parents are more protective. There's no right or wrong, it comes down to individual parent's decisions.
However, it is very important to respect other parent's decisions when it comes to their kids on social media. It's not unusual for some parents to keep their kids off any platform – even as newborns, not sharing any photos or giving out their kid's name. That's a struggle one family has had and it's caused a lot of drama.
One woman posted to Reddit to get advice on a situation in her family involving a new baby.
The new parent's decision to keep their daughter off social media isn't a surprise.
"This came as no surprise to me, but my mom complained about it excessively throughout my sisters whole pregnancy," OP shared. "Regardless, my sister stood her ground, with BIL backing her up."
It seemed like that boundary was understood, but it became clear that not everyone was going to be respectful. "Earlier this week, I was derping around on my phone at work and saw my mom had posted a picture of my niece on FB," she said
OP sent a message to her mom about the photo of her niece on social media.
And then her family made their feelings know, too.
"When I got home from work, my dad took me aside and chewed my a** out about disrespect," OP said, which came as a surprise. "I told him I thought it was disrespectful for my mom to post that picture knowing that my sister and BIL aren't okay with it."
"My sister and BIL obviously side with me, but now I have extended family blowing up my inbox because the photo was taken down before a lot of them could see it," OP said. A whole fight started to happen between her family all because she was looking out for her sister.
"I've just ignored them, which is making my mom even more mad at me, but I don't know what the hell I'm supposed to say that will make anyone happy," she added.
OP asked the community if she was in the wrong, and if she should have just "stayed out of it."
"Nta," one person said. "THEY are the disrespectful ones and I wouldn't be surprised if your sister cut access to her child." Adding, "If you want an excuse, make them aware that people use baby pictures for foul reasons."
"NTA, not her baby to post, not your families baby to see," a second said. "I’d your sister wanted them to see pics of her child I’m sure she can send them herself"
"NTA- You helped follow through with your sister's wishes," a third agreed. "Tell your mom to log off facebook or she'll miss an opportunity to have a relationship with her granddaughter."
"You're NTA," another agreed. "Your Mum doesn't get to override the wishes of your sister and her husband. The older generation tends to use Facebook like an interactive photo album, without even thinking about where all that information goes and who might be able to access it. It doesn't particularly worry me, but I can understand why other people want to take a step back from the 'share everything' generation."
