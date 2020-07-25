Mom Tried to Return Unused Baby Clothes After Her Baby Died at Birth, But Was Called Out Instead

iStock
When we find out we're pregnant, so many emotions go through us. There's fear, excitement, and worry, and joy. We run the full spectrum throughout the nine months and hold on to hope that we will be one of the lucky ones who get to take our baby home with us at the end of it all. The truth is, that doesn't always happen, and some families are instead left grieving the life that should have been. Miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal loss impact so many families, and one mom took to Reddit to share something that happened in the aftermath of it all.
An anonymous woman (OP) took to Reddit's AITA community to get advice on a situation that happened recently.
Having to return baby items is not an easy task while grieving.
OP had taken on this difficult task, heading back to the store with the unused baby items to return them. "I started with clothing," she said. And it's pretty customary for retailers to ask for a reason why the items are being returned – and there are several reasons why they would be. Often a reason is asked for so the store knows whether the product was defective, if it can go back on the shelves, or something else.
For OP, when she was asked why she was returning the clothes, "I told the clerk it didn't work out." Anyone sensitive enough should be able to gather what she was saying—without having to actually say it and process the refund through as something generic– but that didn't happen.
"She said she had to put a specific reason for the return, so I said, "My baby died, so I won't be needing clothes for her anymore,'" OP said.
That's the truthful answer, and since she asked.
Bluntness can often shake the other person into being more sensitive, but that didn't happen either.
It's no surprise OP was upset.
"I will admit i called my mom in a very angry mood," OP said. However, it sounds like her mom didn't see her side either. "She essentially told me 'I would have said the same thing. You were brutal and she didn’t need to know that. You’re just projecting.'"
OP asked the Reddit community for advice or take on the situation, wanting to know if she was in the wrong for being honest when the store clerk needed a more specific answer.
Reddit was, thankfully, a whole lot more sensitive to this situation.
"They demanded a detailed reason, which you gave," one person commented. "Then they decided it was uncalled for?? It was the truth. Your very heartbreaking truth. They should have fallen all over each other apologizing to you at that point," they added. "I'm so sorry about the loss of your child and I'm sad and mad that these people were so callous instead of compassionate. Completely NTA."
"I would honestly, if you are in that angry energy stage of grief, escalate a complaint to their head office, or if they're a local firm without one, to the owner or blast on social media," a second person advised. "I am fuming on your behalf. How dare they."
"NTA," a third person said. "She asked for a specific reason and because the reason made them uncomfortable they got angry. I'm sorry for your loss."
"WTF? NTA!!! What, exactly, should you have said instead? You tried 'It didn't work out' and the clerk wouldn't let that go," another person wrote. "Are you supposed to waste brain space while you're grieving, trying to think up a nice euphemism for a stillbirth? You should go over the store manager's head, and if they don't refund you, shame them on Twitter."
