Mom Tried to Return Unused Baby Clothes After Her Baby Died at Birth, But Was Called Out Instead

OP had taken on this difficult task, heading back to the store with the unused baby items to return them. "I started with clothing," she said. And it's pretty customary for retailers to ask for a reason why the items are being returned – and there are several reasons why they would be. Often a reason is asked for so the store knows whether the product was defective, if it can go back on the shelves, or something else.

For OP, when she was asked why she was returning the clothes, "I told the clerk it didn't work out." Anyone sensitive enough should be able to gather what she was saying—without having to actually say it and process the refund through as something generic– but that didn't happen.

"She said she had to put a specific reason for the return, so I said, "My baby died, so I won't be needing clothes for her anymore,'" OP said.

That's the truthful answer, and since she asked.