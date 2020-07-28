Mom Loses it Over the 'Inappropriate' Way Her SIL Keeps Touching Toddler's Face

One mom (OP) is battling with this reality and took to Reddit to ask if she was out of line with her sister-in-law.

In the Reddit community Am I the A--hole, a mom shared an incident that happened between her young daughter and her SIL.

"I have a two year old. My husbands sister (SIL) is the only person who has ever felt the need to repetitively squeeze and rub my daughters cheeks and lips with her hands," she began her post.

According to OP, she and her daughter don't see the SIL very often, just once every four months or so. "I sort of let it slide, but would get disgusted in the interim," she admitted. "Never had enough oomph behind my spine to speak up."

But that changed after the most recent visit with her SIL.