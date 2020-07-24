New Parents Pull Off 'Secret Twin' Reveal & the Only Thing Better Than Grandma's Reaction Is Grandpa’s

Instead of sharing the news during pregnancy, two new parents decided to plan an extra-special twin reveal for their family.

TikTok user lily.greiser shared a clip of a video she had taken earlier of her distant cousin, Tommy, and his parents. In the video, grandma and grandpa are sitting on the couch cooing and loving on their new granddaughter.

It was the first time the new grandparents were able to meet their new grandbaby because the hospital restrictions didn't allow any visitors at this time.

While the new grandparents were staring at their granddaughter, their son, Tommy, came around the corner.