New Parents Pull Off 'Secret Twin' Reveal & the Only Thing Better Than Grandma's Reaction Is Grandpa’s

There
are a lot of surprises that come with pregnancy and welcoming a baby into the
world. We don't really know how our body is going to react to the growing baby, the baby's sex can be an exciting unknown, and it's a guessing game as to what
the baby is going to look like. But when parents find out during a routine
ultrasound that they will be having more than one baby, that can feel like the
ultimate surprise. Well, that is until the parents-to-be get to surprise everyone
else in the family with a twin reveal.
Instead of sharing the news during pregnancy, two new parents decided to plan an extra-special twin reveal for their family.
TikTok user lily.greiser shared a clip of a video she had taken earlier of her distant cousin, Tommy, and his parents. In the video, grandma and grandpa are sitting on the couch cooing and loving on their new granddaughter.
It was the first time the new grandparents were able to meet their new grandbaby because the hospital restrictions didn't allow any visitors at this time.
While the new grandparents were staring at their granddaughter, their son, Tommy, came around the corner.
He's holding another newborn baby.
As soon as grandma saw her son, holding another baby, she was totally startled. She stopped the conversation she was having, mid-sentence, and seemed paralyzed for a minute. No one said anything for a few seconds until grandma said, "That's a real baby."
Her son shook his head and said, "That's a real baby! Your grandson too!"
Grandma is obviously shocked and blurted out, "Are you kidding?"
Grandpa, who is on the couch looking at his granddaughter, speaks up.
"You've got twins?" he questioned while Tommy confirmed that yes, surprise, there are twins!
Tommy began to hand his son to grandma, who was still so shocked, she got scared and waved her hands. She was still trying to soak in the news that there are two babies in the room.
"You have twins! Oh my ... WHOA" she said, adding, "For really? That's a real baby?"
She then asked, "Does anyone know this?"
Tommy said "Nope!" and behind the camera, the mom said "You're the first."
Because of the hospital restrictions due to the health crisis, no one else was allowed at appointments or the hospital.
Because everyone had to keep their distance during the pregnancy, the new parents thought it would be a fun way to surprise everyone. A secret twin. What a secret to keep!
The video ends with grandma explaining, "Oh my goodness!" and one can imagine lots of good feels and smiles for those who watch the video.
That was clear with the comments on the TikTok video.
"Grandpa keeps checking if the first one is real," one person wrote.
"She jump back like keep that stolen baby away from me. Lol congrats on twins," another person joked.
"When grandpa checked on the first one to make sure it was real, I lost it," commented a third person.
The TikTok poster added a follow-up video to clear up some questions left in the comments.
First, she clarified that these were not her babies. It was her distant cousin who had the surprise twins and she was just sharing the video. She wasn't there when the reveal happened, but she believes her cousin just sat the new grandparents down and said, "We have a surprise for you" – and yes, a secret twin reveal.
Lily said she "saw a lot of comments about how [grandma] didn't want to hold the baby," but that's not the whole story -- grandma was just shocked. It's a huge surprise, so she was just trying to wrap her head around a second newborn in the room.
"I can assure you she was really excited, they both were for that matter," she added.
