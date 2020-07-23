Mom Furious After Traveler Refuses To Switch Seats With Her on Plane & Won't Watch Her Kids

"I was flying to visit my family and had an aisle seat, which I was very thankful for because I get kind of claustrophobic in middle or window seats," noted the OP. "I was getting buckled up and everything, when a lady comes over with her two kids (maybe 4-5 years old. looked like twins). She sees me sitting there and asks if I would be willing to switch seats with her. I don't remember exactly where her seat was, I think it was a few rows behind mine and it was a window seat."



The OP didn't want to switch and told the mom that.

"She got very annoyed and asked me again and again," wrote the Redditor. "The flight attendant told her we were going to take off soon, so the lady asked me to move yet again. When I said no, she said that it was fine, but I would have to watch her kids. I told her I wouldn't do that, and she should have bought seats together if she was that concerned."