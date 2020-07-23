3-Year-Old Dies & Little Sister Clings to Life After Playing in Hot Car While Mom Napped

A neighbor recalled seeing the mother's panic as she rushed outside to look for them.

"I was sitting out [on] my porch around 11 o’clock and my neighbor Kaylee, the mom, came outside and looked concerned and worried and she came up and asked if I had seen her kids," Matthew Wood told KRDO.



According to Wood, Petchenik works night shifts, so it was understandable why she may have needed a rest. But as he relayed to KRDO, she awoke to find the front door unlocked and open -- and her kids nowhere to be found.