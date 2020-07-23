Woman Demands SIL Pay for Gucci Top Newborn 'Ruined' With Vomit -- Despite Mom Warning Her

That wasn't good enough for SIL, according to OP, and she demanded money.

"SIL said, quote, 'You don't understand. This is worth thousands of dollars. I'm gonna need money here,'" OP said.

"I told her that nah, we're not giving her any money and that we warned her twice she was holding the baby wrong but she chose not to listen. The OP's husband said that his sister shouldn't have worn such an expensive shirt if she wasn't ready for it to be ruined, since she knew she was gonna be with a baby all day," OP explained in the Reddit thread.

According to the mom, her SIL started crying and her husband said "that we shouldn't invite people over to our house only to disrespect them like this."

Soon after, the SIL and her husband left. "SIL then narrated this incident to practically all of our relatives and a lot of them think it's an a--hole move to not pay back for her ruined shirt."

OP says that the shirt can easily be washed, she doesn't think she needs to pay for it, and asked Reddit if she's really the one in the wrong.