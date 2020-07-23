Woman Demands SIL Pay for Gucci Top Newborn 'Ruined' With Vomit -- Despite Mom Warning Her

iStock
Babies are messy and that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Any parent can tell you that when the kids are really young -- like younger than 1 -- it's pretty much never worth it to get dressed in your finest clothes. Diapers leak, vomit happens at random, and if you are holding a baby, that's pretty much the risk you take. One aunt apparently didn't realize this, and it caused a big issue in the family between two adult women.
A woman took to Reddit's AITA channel to ask advice on a situation.
The mom (OP) shared on Reddit that the story she's about to tell has five people involved: herself, her husband, and their 3-month-old daughter whose fake name for this tale is "Dany," as well as her sister-in-law (SIL) and SIL's husband.
Since her daughter was born, her family hadn't been able to meet her because of the worldwide health crisis, so this visit is the first time her SIL and her husband met Danny.
OP says her SIL was excited to hold her new niece, so that's what she did.
But SIL didn't take kindly to that and accused OP of being an overprotective new mom.
According to OP, her SIL said that "the baby was fine and if she was uncomfortable, it would be obvious." But as the aunt was about to learn, you should always listen to a mom and not disrespect her wishes.
"As if on cue, Dany puked all over her," OP said. "This freaked out SIL and she handed over Dany to my husband."
This is where trouble started.
"SIL then looks at her shirt and goes, 'Oh no. This is Gucci. Your daughter ruined my Gucci shirt.'" OP wrote that she "apologized and said that Dany didn't do it on purpose and that we can get it cleaned for her."
That wasn't good enough for SIL, according to OP, and she demanded money.
"SIL said, quote, 'You don't understand. This is worth thousands of dollars. I'm gonna need money here,'" OP said.
"I told her that nah, we're not giving her any money and that we warned her twice she was holding the baby wrong but she chose not to listen. The OP's husband said that his sister shouldn't have worn such an expensive shirt if she wasn't ready for it to be ruined, since she knew she was gonna be with a baby all day," OP explained in the Reddit thread.
According to the mom, her SIL started crying and her husband said "that we shouldn't invite people over to our house only to disrespect them like this."
Soon after, the SIL and her husband left. "SIL then narrated this incident to practically all of our relatives and a lot of them think it's an a--hole move to not pay back for her ruined shirt."
OP says that the shirt can easily be washed, she doesn't think she needs to pay for it, and asked Reddit if she's really the one in the wrong.
Reddit came through with their thoughts on the situation.
"NTA at all," one person replied. "If this woman plans on having kids she is in for a rude awakening."
"NTA, Dry cleaning should handle a little milk vomit," suggested another. "Also, never argue with the mother of the baby you're holding about the way in which you are holding said baby."
"NTA -- hahaha OMG she wore a shirt worth thousands of dollars to spend the day with a three month old baby?" a third person questioned. "She clearly is not prepared to actually take care of one if she's going to whine like a spoiled child every time a baby vomits on her. It seems she values an overpriced shirt more than she values a relationship with you or your child. I guess that's one less person you need to make time for in your life."
"NTA," agreed another Reddit user. "Don't hold babies or be near children or animals if you're wearing a $1,000 shirt. You're a better person than I am, I wouldn't have even offered money for cleaning. If it was an older kid, like a 5 year old, yes. But an infant? Nah. That's a risk you take."
That is sound advice. Babies puke at random. They can't help it, and if you're going to spend time with anyone younger than 2, just assume your shirt may not stay clean.
