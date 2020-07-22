Pregnant Mom Shot & Killed While Pushing 1-Year-Old In Stroller

GoFundMe
Kansas City, Missouri, mom Diamon Eichelburger was only 20 years old with a 1-year old child in tow when she was found dead after a fatal shooting this week. People reported that her body was discovered in a 7-Eleven parking lot on Monday next to her daughter's stroller.
Witnesses told Kansas City police that they saw an unknown vehicle drive up and someone shoot the mom.
Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2700 block of Van Brunt Boulevard from apparent gunshot wounds. With 95 homicides in 2020 alone, Kansas City is pacing to have its "deadliest year ever."
Luckily, Eichelburger's daughter was found "seemingly unharmed."
The young girl was taken to a hospital for examination. In an update Tuesday, police confirmed that the child was not physically harmed, though her family knows the void left by the killing of her mother will have lasting effects.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by her family, Eichelburger was 4 months pregnant.
The family's GoFundMe page, which was set up in hopes of supporting her daughter, has already exceed its $3,000 goal. The family also alleged on the page that she was en route to take her daughter to the hospital, but for what is still unclear.
The investigation is ongoing, with police still looking for those involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department's homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-234-TIPS (8477).
