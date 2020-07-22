Mom Refuses To Pay Babysitter After Toddler Has To Be Rushed to ER for Allergic Reaction

When she arrived, her son didn't look good --- but she recognized the rash.

"So I get there and he's now sobbing and had a rash all over his face, his older brother (who was at his dad's at the time) had a dairy allergy and all the symptoms matched," the OP wrote. "I ask the cm if he's eaten anything yet and she says no. I was kind of suspicious but believed her."

Mom rushed her son to the emergency room, where the doctors confirmed that her son's symptoms were consistent with an allergy. Trying to find out exactly what happened, she called the babysitter back to find out if she had given him anything that wasn't in his packed lunch.

"I phoned up the cm and asked if she was sure she'd not given him anything (honestly not as nicely as I could have) to which she goes on a rant saying 'kids shouldn't be vegan its bad for them, they need nutrients and calcium to grow and you're depriving him of it,'" mom said.

She added, "long story short, SHE'D GIVEN HIM A GLASS OF MILK BECAUSE SHE THOUGHT HE NEEDED THE NUTRIENTS."

As she explained in her post, her son had never consumed animal products before.