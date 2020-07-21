Mom Allegedly Killed Over Demanding 'Neighbors' Stop Setting Fireworks Off Near Her Kids

Sha ImDifferent Walls/Facebook
When Shatavia Walls, 33, found her neighbors shooting off illegal fireworks on July 4, in her mother's Brooklyn apartment complex she had one request: Stop. Days later, Walls' family alleged she was killed because of that seemingly simple request according to People.
Walls' mother, Helen Testagros, told The New York Daily News Walls confronted the group in the courtyard of the NYCHA Pink Houses of East New York.
“The kids were playing right there in the park,” Testagros told The News. “And they were shooting [fireworks] near the kids. And the little girl was hysterical. That’s why she asked them to stop."
As single shot was allegedly fired at the mom but missed, according to The New York Post.
On july 7th, Walls and a friend allegedly asked a ground to again stop shooting off fireworks.
It was then that someone in the group allegedly ran to get the man who had fired at shot at Walls just days before.
“He was chasing her, hopping over the gates, shooting,” Testagros claimed to The Post.
According to reports, Walls was hit and the gunman walked over to her and shot her 8 times.
A spokeswoman for the NYPD told People on July 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m., "police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of 2676 Linden Boulevard in the confines of the 75 Precinct. Upon arrival, police discovered two individuals shot."
Walls was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition for the wounds to her chest and eventually succumbed to her injuries.
The friend, who police identified as a 30-year-old male was shot in the arm and was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition for a gunshot wound to the arm.
