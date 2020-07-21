Mom Shares the 'Right' Way To Close a Cereal Box & It's a Serious Game-Changer

That's right -- she lost her dang mind watching a woman fold boxes . And (spoiler alert) you're about to do the same.

That's because the box-folding hack is so simple -- and yet so clever -- that it'll make you wonder why you never knew about it before.

Don't believe me? Well, hold up a sec.

Chances are, if you walked over to your pantry at any given moment and pulled out some cereal boxes, they'd look the same way: The flimsy cardboard pieces on top might be folded downward, but they are hardly sealed shut. So if you were to turn that box upside down, or accidentally knock it off the pantry shelf (as kids are known to do), the contents inside would likely fall right out.

(Amiright?)

But as Sith so expertly demonstrates in her now super viral video, there's another way to do things.