Teachers Sue Florida Governor To Block Reopening Schools & Give Him 'a Reality Check'

As summer is coming to a close in the time of COVID-19, the thought at the forefront of every parent's mind is what are we going to do about the next school year. Though most of the country's infection numbers are rising, many state officials announced that come fall, schools would reopen. Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis was among them, issuing an emergency order requiring all public schools to reopen five days a week starting in August.

On Monday, July 20, the American Federation of Teachers -- the nation's largest teachers union -- and its local affiliate, the Florida Education Association, sued DeSantis over the decision.