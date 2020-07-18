Pregnant DIL Threatens MIL After She 'Stole' Her Top Baby Name for Her Own Newborn

OP asked the community if she was TA for threatening to "financially cut off my son over a baby name?"

Overall, OP was deemed to not BTA and she received hundreds of comments of support from the community.

"NTA they have no claim to the name," one person said. "You can name your child whatever you choose. Are they planning on making everyone with that name change it? And if they’re “responsible” enough to have a child, they should be perfectly capable of supporting themselves without your help financially."

"Wait, what? You had a daughter and named her," a second said. "Your son's gf wants the name for her unborn child. Your son gave you an ultimatum to change your daughter's name. No. NTA. Your son doesn't seem mature enough to live on his own, less parent a child."

"NTA. He and his girlfriend are being ridiculous," said another. "If they really are choosing a name to spite you, while also treating you rudely, I don’t blame you for wanting to cut him off financially." They continued, "That said, from a practical perspective, cutting him off may mean you’ll never meet your granddaughter, so consider things carefully." Then offered, "Is there a compromise everyone could reach, like he’d name his daughter “Clarissa” or something close but still distinct?"

One person commented saying all parties here are wrong. "This entire situation is incredibly petty and spiteful. You all should grow up and have a conversation instead of escalating everything into catastrophe," they said. Adding, "OP you can’t say they’re wrong for taking issue with your choice of name and then turn around and take issue with theirs to the point of cutting them off. YTA"