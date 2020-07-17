Dad Is Dying of COVID-19 After Son Ignores His Pleas & Hangs Out With Friends -- Without Masks

The family is sharing their story now in hopes of warning others about the very real risks the virus poses.

"We are trying to open everyone's eyes that by not wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and by not social distancing you are putting yourself at risk and of those at home that you love ... each and every day," Zymet wrote in a Facebook post last week.

"In the end we are all just praying hard that John fights this battle and beats this d--- virus and comes home safely to us so we can take care of him," she added.

"If anything else, this has really brought our family closer together -- we are a united front and we truly just want to send the message out there that you all really need to take this seriously and do your part to keep yourself and those you love from catching this deadly disease that has taken way too many lives already!"

