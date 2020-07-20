After Family Dog Mauls 1-Year-Old's Face, She Celebrates Birthday With Surgeon Who Saved Her

That's when Alessia's aunt, Angela Sansotta, made a desperate plea for help to the surgeon.

She tagged the pediatrict plastic surgeon in a post on Instagram and on a GoFundMe page she created to raise money for Alessia's treatment.

"Dr. Rachel saw it, they became friends, my sister spoke to her, it was like a godsend," the aunt recalled to ABC 7.



Ruotolo specializes in craniofacial surgery and had her work cut out for her.

"Her nose was almost completely off" and bones in her face were broken, Ruotolo recalled to WLNY.