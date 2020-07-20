After Family Dog Mauls 1-Year-Old's Face, She Celebrates Birthday With Surgeon Who Saved Her

GoFundMe; Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
Almost 4 months after she was mauled by a family member's dog, Alessia Sansotta of Hicksville, New York, is back in fighting form, thanks to a surgeon who helped treat her. Alessia celebrated her second birthday in style last week with the help of Dr. Rachel Ruotolo, who has become a hero to both the girl and her family.
The incident happened back in March when a family member was babysitting Alessia.
At one point, things looked bleak.
"After nearly two weeks of declining health issues, Alessia had still not received reconstructive surgery and was transported to her third and final hospital stay at Cohen Children's Medical Center," the Facebook page explained. "[M]other Dianna was told to prepare to say her final goodbyes to her daughter."
That's when Alessia's aunt, Angela Sansotta, made a desperate plea for help to the surgeon.
There was something about Alessia's story that touched the pediatric surgeon.
Four months later, not only is Alessia on the mend, but Ruotolo joined her July 12 to celebrate her birthday.
The girl had recovered enough for her mom to throw her a birthday party -- face masks included -- where Alessia reunited with her favorite doctor.
"She’s running around having fun today and you'd never know this horrific thing happened so recently," Ruotolo remarked to the news station. "[Kids] are so unbelievably resilient and brave. She's not even afraid of the type of animal that caused this."
"She's not afraid of dogs. She's not afraid of anything," Alessia's mom agreed.
Alessia will continue to need surgeries as she grows.
