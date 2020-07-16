Girl Asks Dad To Join Her Magical Mermaid Birthday Photos & He Doesn't Hesitate

Desirae Deal Photography
When Aspen turned 8, all she wanted for her birthday was to be a mermaid -- or to get as close to being a mermaid as possible with the help of photographer Desirae Deal. The photographer, who owns Desirae Deal Photography and is based in the Lamar, Arkansas, area, was excited to transform Aspen into the magical mer-girl of her dreams. And when Aspen's dad, Michael, came at the end of the session, Deal had a great idea -- what if dad joined the fun?
Aspen turned 8 on June 13.
When Michael arrived, Aspen asked her dad if he would play in the water with her.
Michael didn't hesitate "in the slightest," Deal says.
The photographer shared the sweet photos on her Facebook page.
Deal says that when she takes photos she always strives to create a moment that will last a lifetime.
She hopes people will look at how willing Micheal was to go the extra mile for his daughter and take a second to "play with their children."
