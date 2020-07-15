I Love Working in an Elementary School But I'm Positive Going Back Isn't Worth the Risk

I'm going to have to tell your kindergartners they can't hold hands, even though we spend SO MUCH TIME teaching kids to be friends with each other.

I'm going to have to tell that shy, little boy who reaches for my hand for some reassurance and security, he can't hold my hand. I'm going to have to give them an answer when they ask me why. I'm NOT going to tell them, "It isn't safe," because I can't bear the thought of them growing up thinking it's not safe to hold someone's hand.



I'm going to have to watch your exceptionally bright child crawl further back into their shell, because even though their speech has improved so much, it's too hard to understand them with a mask on, so they stop trying to participate in class or talk to their friends.

