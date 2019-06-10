Parents of 14 Have Quintuplets, Triplets and 2 Sets of Twins -- All Conceived Naturally

So naturally, Karen and Deon weren't surprised when they started having multiples of their own.

The parents sort of suspected that twins were in their future, so Dallas and Denver weren't a total surprise, but with their next pregnancy they were shocked to learn that they were pregnant with four babies. Until a doctor's appointment revealed something even crazier.

"She goes and looks, and she finds the baby girl behind my wife's breast, breastbone," Deon recalled. "And that's the fifth one, so you can only imagine our shock. I mean we were still, this is two days later, so we were still in awe over the first four."

Her doctors decided that she needed to be under a specialist's care in Mesa, Arizona, for the rest of her pregnancy. After weeks, their quints were born safe and sound.