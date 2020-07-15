Infertile Man Finds Out Wife Got Pregnant From a 1-Night Stand & Wants to Be Kid's 'Uncle'

"You had an agreement, you supported her decision to keep the baby, you worked through her infidelity," one Redditor noted. "She wants to have her cake and eat it too."



Another observed, "She is emotionally abusing both of you for trying to use him to manipulate you. Honestly, she has had many chances and I feel she hasn't taken them. Takes advantage of you. I would consider a divorce."

Those who sided against the OP thought he was doing a lot of finger-pointing and not enough taking responsibility for his own actions. "You read like someone who’s spent way too much time justifying your bad behavior by pointing to your wife’s," one commenter noted. "Either you move past the cheating or you don’t. You don’t get to screw up an innocent child over it. If you want to stay with her, you need to accept that you are going to be a father to this kid and treat him like an actual child and not just a walking reminder of an affair. If you can’t do that you need to leave before you do permanent damage to this kid’s psyche."