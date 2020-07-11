6-Year-Old Jumps in Front of Little Sister To Save Her From Dog Mauling, Needs 90 Stitches

Not many people can say they'd know how to act when faced with real, imminent danger, but 6-year-old Bridger Walker can. The Wyoming boy is being hailed a hero this week, after an incredible act of bravery saved his little sister's life, just in the nick of time. And now, he's getting the applause he deserves by thousands of strangers across the internet and even a few celebrities.
His aunt, Nicole Walker, took to Instagram over the weekend to share the story of what happened.
According to Nicole, a dog charged at the little girl on July 9, when she was outside with her brother. Bridger had mere seconds to decide what he should do, but as he later told his family, the choice was simple.
The 6-year-old quickly jumped in between the dog and his sister, blocking her from the animal just as soon as it attacked. He was bitten several times on his face and head before grabbing his sister's hand and running off with her to safety.
The images of Bridger's injuries are painful to see.
Nicole said he was rushed to the hospital, where he received more than 90 stitches from a plastic surgeon before being released. He's resting at home, where his grateful family can't get enough of his bravery.
And make no mistake, this kid really was brave -- in every sense of the word. As Bridger later told his aunt, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me." (Can you even??)
His aunt shared the sweet story in hopes of spreading a story of positivity in an otherwise dark time.
And it certainly has been having that effect on people.
Her initial post has been liked more than 149,000 times, and racked up thousands of comments in the process, and additional posts have garnered even more attention.
"ABSOLUTE LEGEND," wrote one person. "[His parents] raised a perfect soul!"
"You are real life super hero lil man!!" added another. "That's how you protect your family!!! Take care of yourself and get better soon!!"
"You da man Bridger," someone else wrote. "I was attacked by a police K9 when I was about your age. I had 130 stitches in my face and neck. I am old enough to be your grandpa and I remember it like it was yesterday. You did good young man, I'm proud of you and would be proud to call you my grandson. Keep up the good work son."
But that's not the only reason Nicole wanted to spread her nephew's story far and wide.
She also wanted to let Bridger know that his courageous act earned him a spot among the superheroes of the world -- which is why she tagged several famous superheroes in the post. (OK, more like real-life actors who play some pretty powerful superheroes on the silver screen.)
"I know it's a long shot, but I'm reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks," Nicole wrote in her post before tagging celebs like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.
And incredibly, she got some A-list responses.
Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Avengers movies, responded in the comments by praising Bridger for his courage.
"Real courage isn't dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy," the actor wrote. "Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow."
(If that doesn't tug at the heartstrings, I'm not sure what will.)
Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, known for her roles in films such as The Help and Hidden Figures, also left the boy a message in the comments.
"I'm not an Avenger but I know and appreciate them as I appreciate your little hero," she wrote. "Angel hugs for you."
On Tuesday, Nicole also shared another post, in which she shared another request for all of Bridger's newfound fans.
"Bridger loves rocks! So, let’s go on a rock hunt!" the proud aunt wrote. "As you're out and about, be sure to take pictures of any cool rocks that you see. Be sure to tell him what state or country the rocks are in. Thank you again for all the love. #BridgerStrong"