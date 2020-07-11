6-Year-Old Jumps in Front of Little Sister To Save Her From Dog Mauling, Needs 90 Stitches

Nicole Walker/Instagram
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Bridger and his little sister
Nicole Walker/Instagram

Not many people can say they'd know how to act when faced with real, imminent danger, but 6-year-old Bridger Walker can. The Wyoming boy is being hailed a hero this week, after an incredible act of bravery saved his little sister's life, just in the nick of time. And now, he's getting the applause he deserves by thousands of strangers across the internet and even a few celebrities.