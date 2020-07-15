'Valid Questions for School Openings' That Teachers Say They Deserve Answers to First

Many of the questions on the list are quite sobering. And yet, each of them needs to be answered.

"If a teacher tests positive for COVID-19 are they required to quarantine for 2-3 weeks? Is their sick leave covered, paid?" the first question asked.

What about the children those teachers come into contact with?

"If that teacher has 5 classes a day with 30 students each, do all 150 of those students need to then stay home and quarantine for 14 days?" the second question read.

If so, what happens next?

"Do all 150 of those students now have to get tested?" it continued. "Who pays for those tests? Are they happening at school? How are the parents being notified? Does everyone in each of those kids' families need to get tested? Who pays for that?"

Then there are all the other people the teacher comes into contact with -- the ones that person may see at home or elsewhere in their personal lives.

"What if someone who lives in the same house as a teacher tests positive?" the next question posed. "Does that teacher now need to take 14 days off of work to quarantine? Is that time off covered? Paid?"