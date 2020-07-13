Parents Hire a Private Investigator to Check on Nanny After Finding What Looked Like a Fake ID

"In what universe is 'put this in my purse' an excuse to dig through someone’s wallet?" one commenter asked. "If someone asks you to put something in their room do you start looking through their underwear drawer too? I understand you just trying to protect your kids by making sure she wasn’t doing anything terrible ,but I don’t like how people aren’t addressing the fact that you went through her wallet like some kind of freak instead of just stuffing the money in a pocket like a normal person."



Another noted, "She never lied about herself or her name to you. She only had a friend's ID for housing purposes. That really was a violation of her privacy, and you should have just asked her about the ID when you saw it."

A third said, "You're making a huge leap from 'you have the right to know what her deal is' to 'you should feel free to send out a PI to trawl through her social situation, perhaps follow her, talk to her friends etc.' Being a nanny doesn't mean you consent to any and all investigations the parents subjectively deem to be necessary for their comfort."