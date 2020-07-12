Mom-to-Be Refuses to Name Baby After Dead BIL After Whole Family Begged

"I feel like I am letting down a lovely family that has so much for me, but if this is the hill I die on so be it," she said. And asked the community, "AITA for snapping at my fiance and inlaws after they keep insisting that i name our son after his deceased brother."

And the community chimed in with their opinions, largely agreeing that this wasn't OP's problem.

"NTA," one explained. "You're not an incubator, you're a human being. This baby is just as much yours as it is your partners and both should be considered. They're quite hypocritical to say that a name holds significance to them, but yet completely dismiss the fact that the name evokes traumatic history and emotions for you." Adding, "You already compromised with the middle name. The first name is yours."

"NTA it’s hard, and I sympathise with the fact that they suddenly lost (I presume?) their oldest child," a second person wrote. "But your history is as important as his, end of story."

"Wow. Im honestly shocked that even your husband is on board with your parents even though he knows exactly what that name means and why it’s a hurtful reminder for you," said another. "Im so sorry. You are definitely NTA. I understand you blowing up at them too, how many times can you tell someone the same thing over and over before they get?"