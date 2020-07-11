'Karen' Calls Police on Neighbor's Kids for Playing Nerf Guns in Her Yard

There was a little more to the story than just calling the police, so the woman gave some backstory, first.

The 32-year-old woman said she moved into the neighborhood about six months ago, and the people next door have three boys that range in age from 10 to 14. A few months ago, soon after everyone was having to work from home and do school at home, OP noticed the kids playing in her yard.

"I initially just bit my tongue and dealt with it, because I was sympathetic to the fact that their worlds had just been turned upside down," she explained. Adding, "However, as the weeks and months went on they started to test my limits."

She explained that they started having Nerf gun fights in her yard and that they "didn’t pick up the bullets and brought the dog into my yard and let it sh*t in my yard." She said that she had spoken to the boys and asked them to "please be respectful and clean up after themselves, keep the volume down, and stay away from my doors and windows, but the message never seemed to stick."