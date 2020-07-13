Mom Bans Kid from Her Pool After Neighbors Send Her Over Daily & She Pooped in It

"Why is the pool LW not citing the [current health situation]?" one person wondered. "If their kids have been home for 115 days, they're obviously still taking social distancing seriously. So I don't understand why it's even a question that they'll have people that they aren't close to over at all."

"I'm remembering years ago when my then-husband and I had just moved into a rental townhouse complex with our 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter," someone else shared. "I was outside with my kids and met the mother of a little boy a year older than my boy. We had the usual small talk, and so it came out that I was not working at the time. The other woman's face lit up and she said 'Oh! A snow day mom!' I smiled, shook my head, and said 'No, not actually.' You got to nip these things in the bud. I thought her presumption was pretty outrageous."

Someone else thought the LW needs to take this seriously:

"I'd send the neighbors a registered letter stating that they and their grandchildren are not to use your pool, ever, full stop," the person wrote. "You need to build a paper trail in case they keep sending her over or heaven forfend, something happens to the grandkid."