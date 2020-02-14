Walt Disney World Is Set To Reopen on July 11, Even as Florida's Covid Cases Skyrocket

March 16🔻: Disney World shuts down because it’s unsafe due to covid July 11📈: Disney World plans to reopen because covid is totally under control and safety of team members and guests isn’t a concern anymore pic.twitter.com/y3UsWM6oT1

The reopening has sparked a lot of outcry on social media from people who can't quite wrap their minds around why the theme park would reopen right now, at a time when Florida is seeing, on average, about 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus per day.

"Reopening is INSANE," tweeted one person in response to the news. "People who attend are putting themselves AND others at risk. Medical personnel are being taxed and are becoming sick with this virus because of this behavior."

"They can pretend to do all the social distancing they want, but every single person is going to be touching the hand rails on every ride," another added. "This is the dumbest idea. I'm obsessed with Disney, but there's no way you'd catch me there until we are past all this."

"I'm sorry, what?" someone else wrote. "They're going to open in four days? Among their record-breaking explosion of cases? Florida deserves everything that is happening to them."