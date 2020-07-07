Family Begs for Answers After Yet Another Black Mother Dies During Childbirth at NYC Hospital

Washington's story is sadly nothing new. Not in America, and certainly not in New York City.

The US maternal mortality rate has been steadily rising for years -- something that is simply not happening in other developed nations.

But when it comes to Black mothers, the issue is particularly dire. According to recent data, Black mothers are three times more likely to die during childbirth in the US than their white counterparts, and experts remain somewhat puzzled as to why.

It's especially concerning in New York City, where earlier this year a study compared the birth outcomes of Black, Latina, and white moms who all delivered within the same hospital. According to HuffPost, "women of color had a significantly higher risk of developing life-threatening birth complications than white women -- even in the same maternity wards."