Wife Wonders if She Should Give Future Kids Her Last Name Instead of Her 'Ethnic Sounding' Husband's



iStock

Living life in an interracial relationship can (sadly) come with its challenges. Because of the prevalence of white supremacy, particularly in the US, when people of different races decide to date, they are faced with some harsh realities. This is especially true for the white partners in these relationships, because this likely becomes one of the first times they've ever had to think about things on a level this complicated.

One white woman who is married to an Egyptian man is planning on starting a family but is facing a tough decision: Should she give any children her last name in order to give them an "easier time," or preserve their heritage and let them have their father's last name?