Dad Wants To Make Daughter 'Pay' for Cheating On Husband & People Are Divided on His 'Tough Love'

Facing the fact that our children are not perfect is a hard pill to swallow. We know they are capable of making mistakes, but when they make big ones, ones you taught them to avoid, you can't help but be disappointed. For most parents, though, almost no mistake could cloud our love for our children. Almost.

One father is having a hard time dealing with the fact that his daughter was unfaithful to her "good" husband and has taken it upon himself to "teach her a lesson."