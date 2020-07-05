New Mom Accuses MIL of Giving Her Newborn a Cold Sore

iStock
There are a lot of things about parenthood and taking care of a newborn that can seem really scary. We've all read horror stories that happen to some parents and the grief and anguish that follows after. It's hard to not over-worry about our baby becoming one of those stories, and so we all do the best we can. We put rules and guidelines in place for ourselves and anyone who is caring for our child. Those are what we lean on, and it's so important for other family members to respect them – and if they don't, it can cause a world of issues.
One mom (OP) took to Reddit to ask for advice after her mother-in-law (MIL) disregarded a new mom's guidelines for her baby.
In Reddit's JUSTNOMIL, a mom to a newborn shared an incident that happened between her MIL and her new baby. "My son is 6 weeks old, and my MIL has only held him twice, first when he was two days old and once this week," OP started her post off saying.
"My boyfriend has repeatedly told her not to kiss our baby, yet she kissed him both times on his face," she added. "I’ve read far too many stories about people kissing other people’s babies and the babies becoming really sick with a cold sore."
Despite these guidelines in place, and already getting issues from previous times MIL was with the new baby, things happened, again.
"She held him on Thursday and of course, kissed him when we weren’t looking," OP said. "It makes me very angry."
Frustrated when guidelines aren't followed is one thing, but then the new mom noticed something on her child that escalated things.
"Then yesterday afternoon, my son wasn’t his usual self, not eating and screaming etc. Then I noticed a small bump appear on his lip," OP said.
And from there, things went from bad to worse.
And it sounds like that's what the new mom was worried about, and her baby started acting worrisome.
"Later on last night, my son started to develop red open blisters in his mouth so we took him straight to hospital," the worried new mom said.
Thankfully, the doctors weren't as worried as mom. "The doctors said it looked like thrush but to keep an eye if it gets worse and to bring him back," OP said. "I feel like it was rude of me to immediately assume mil caused it so can’t help feel as if I overreacted."
OP asked the JUSTNOMIL community if she was in the wrong for "for thinking mil gave my newborn a cold sore."
"NTA. Did she kiss the baby? Sounds like it. Is kissing against your rules? Yes," someone said in the comments. "She blatantly disregarded your rules that are for the baby’s health! "If this isn’t the herpes virus, consider it a warning. But I’m with others who say you should follow up with a pediatrician. Your baby is so so young," they added.
"NTA," agreed another commenter. "You are the mom and the rules you and your boyfriend put down (assuming they're sensibly safe etc) are the law. She has absolutely no rights to your child. Any time she gets to spend with them is a gift. She needs to follow your rules to the letter or she gets put in a time out." Adding, "You cannot have her risking your baby's safety like this."
"NTA - My mom kissed my sister on the head when she was little, and the cold sore virus somehow wound up in her eye," a third commenter warned. "My sister's had eye problems ever since of course, has to wear a hard contact lense in one eye because of the scar tissue and everything. My poor mom didn't know she was right about to develop one and thought it was okay to kiss her head either way. Nope." Adding, "Don't leave that woman alone with your baby. Even my lovely, well intentioned mom (seriously, she's great and my sister doesn't resent her or anything) made a mistake and messed up my sister's eye for life. She isn't taking her issue seriously because it doesn't affect her seriously. But she's not a child and she doesn't understand how much worse it is for children."
"It's not rude to assume it was from her," wrote another. "It was rude of her to do things to your child behind your back that you communicated to her wasn't okay."
The moral of the story: respect parent's boundaries with their kids, k?
