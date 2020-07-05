New Mom Accuses MIL of Giving Her Newborn a Cold Sore

"NTA. Did she kiss the baby? Sounds like it. Is kissing against your rules? Yes," someone said in the comments. "She blatantly disregarded your rules that are for the baby’s health! "If this isn’t the herpes virus, consider it a warning. But I’m with others who say you should follow up with a pediatrician. Your baby is so so young," they added.

"NTA," agreed another commenter. "You are the mom and the rules you and your boyfriend put down (assuming they're sensibly safe etc) are the law. She has absolutely no rights to your child. Any time she gets to spend with them is a gift. She needs to follow your rules to the letter or she gets put in a time out." Adding, "You cannot have her risking your baby's safety like this."

"NTA - My mom kissed my sister on the head when she was little, and the cold sore virus somehow wound up in her eye," a third commenter warned. "My sister's had eye problems ever since of course, has to wear a hard contact lense in one eye because of the scar tissue and everything. My poor mom didn't know she was right about to develop one and thought it was okay to kiss her head either way. Nope." Adding, "Don't leave that woman alone with your baby. Even my lovely, well intentioned mom (seriously, she's great and my sister doesn't resent her or anything) made a mistake and messed up my sister's eye for life. She isn't taking her issue seriously because it doesn't affect her seriously. But she's not a child and she doesn't understand how much worse it is for children."

"It's not rude to assume it was from her," wrote another. "It was rude of her to do things to your child behind your back that you communicated to her wasn't okay."

The moral of the story: respect parent's boundaries with their kids, k?