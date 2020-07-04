Mom Feels 'Violated' When Babysitter Quit After She Read Private Messages Between Her & Her Husband

"I apologized for what I said but I still feel sad about it all," OP admitted before asking the Reddit community if she was wrong in this situation.

"NTA," on person insisted "You have the right to vent in private to your husband. You forgave her, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t affect your day. She violated your privacy. AND she had to go back a month before finding anything else about her. If you text with any frequency, that’s a lot of personal texts for her to have gone though. Any hurt she feels is her own fault." They added, "I would have fired her for reading through the texts. Seeing the one that popped up is one thing. Looking back through is another altogether."

"NTA," a second person agreed. "Reading texts that pop up is one thing, but the next step is to immediately tell the parents that those texts are popping up and the next step is to NOT VIOLATE SOMEONE'S PRIVACY BY READING TEXTS GOING BACK AN ENTIRE MONTH." They added, "Babysitter was unprofessional by doing that and you're better off securing your electronics and hiring someone else."