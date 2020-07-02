'No One Can Ignore a Black Woman on Top of a Horse:' How Brianna Noble Celebrates Black Joy Through Horses

BIPOC are wildly unrepresented in the equestrian world, with barriers being socioeconomic opportunities and, as some state, flat-out racism.

Noble fell in love with horseback riding and equestrian competition at a young age.

"As a child I grew up in the barn with my big sister Brittany, Noble explains. "During the summer I didn't have child care so I was my sister's responsibility and we would take the bus and walk to get to the barn. My sister worked for lessons, and I got to follow her around and loved to watch her jump, and wanted to do the same thing.

"Being Black in in our equestrian community can definitely be hard. The fact that you look different is something you become aware of at a very young age. Sometimes you face blatant racism, and other times you are simply a curiosity. It's like being the only white flower amongst a field of red roses. Eyes are naturally drawn to the one thing that's different," she tells CafeMom.