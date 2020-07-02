'No One Can Ignore a Black Woman on Top of a Horse:' How Brianna Noble Celebrates Black Joy Through Horses

Eli Zaturanski
When Brianna Noble showed up at a Black Lives Matter protest in California atop a horse named Dapper Dan, it was safe to say heads turned. On his back, the horse trainer, mother, and Olympic hopeful looked like a modern cowboy. With a handkerchief bandana tied around her neck, she led the charge of protestors in open rebellion against police brutality.
"I was just p---ed, sitting at home and seeing the video of George Floyd," Noble told the Guardian. "I felt helpless and thought to myself: 'I'm just another protester if I go down there alone, but no one can ignore a Black woman sitting on top of a horse.'"
For Noble, horses are more than just a tool to make a statement -- they are instrumental in bettering the lives of Black and Brown communities.
But entry and access into that world is often gated.
In an effort to level the playing field, Noble has a dream to bridge the gap between inner city, economically different kids and horseback riding.
Her recent "fame" is also helping another lifelong dream come to fruition.
Investing in Black joy and bridging some of these racially exclusive sports is what Noble hopes will leave the world a better place.
