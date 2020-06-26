Pregnant Mom Learns She Has 2 Wombs -- Each Carrying a Different Baby

Kelly Fairhurst
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Parenting News

Kelly Fairhurst and family
Kelly Fairhurst

When Kelly Fairhurst went in for her 12-week ultrasound, she was looking forward to hearing some updates about her baby's growth. But she certainly wasn't expecting doctors to drop an absolute bomb on her. According to an ultrasound tech, the UK mom was pregnant with not one but two babies -- each conceived in separate wombs.


Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement