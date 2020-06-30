MIL Insists Baby Is Wearing the 'Wrong Size' Clothing & Won't Leave Mom Alone About it

The trouble apparently started on Father's Day, shortly after her husband and daughter got back from a visit with Grandpa.

She explained that her in-laws split up several years ago, which is why her mother-in-law hadn't gone out to celebrate with her son and his father. Instead, she stayed behind at the house, where she's been staying for an extended visit.

When the poster's husband returned from a day out with his dad, he and their daughter were wearing matching T-shirts they'd been given by Grandpa. But that, apparently, got a few comments from Grandma.

"I noticed [my daughter's] shirt was fitting loosely and I checked the tag and saw it was size 18m ([she] wears 12m currently)," the mom explained in her post. "I made an offhand comment about 'Oh, I guess I’m going to have to wash your 18m clothes, you'll be fitting them soon enough!' and MIL starts with comments about how DD should be in 18m clothes now."