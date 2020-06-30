Teen Ruthlessly Ruins Aunt's 'Priceless' Wedding Gown, so Dad Forces Her To Hand Over $15k in Savings

Considering the dad's whole rule about paying for things you broke, he felt he had to stick to his guns.

His daughter actually did have about $15,000 in savings, which was meant to go toward college or to be saved for the future. So he took her right down to the bank and started transferring the money.

"$12k to [her] aunt to pay for the new dress," he explained, "[and] $3k to my sister's wedding, as an emotional distress tax."

(Wow -- he wasn't playing!)

"I explained exactly why this was happening to C, but she sobbed the entire time, asking what was she supposed to do for college and saying it wasn't her fault," he wrote. "I told her she could get a job if she didn't get a scholarship, and it was her fault for trying on the dress after she'd been told no, and for not waiting until we got back. A few popped seams could have been fixed. Hacking the dress to pieces couldn't."

He felt confident about his decision until his ex caught wind of the whole thing and accused him of "ruining" their daughter's future to pay for a dress that was "free" to begin with. Apparently, although she agrees that their daughter was in the wrong, she doesn't agree with the punishment, which caused him to ask Reddit: Who's in the right in this scenario?