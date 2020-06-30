New MIL Tries Pressuring Dad Into Forcing His Son To Call Stepmom 'Mom'



iStock

Finding a partner after losing your soulmate is a rare gift. It is even rarer when you meet someone who loves your child as their own. It's definitely not something anyone so lucky to find it should take for granted -- however, it is OK to have boundaries (especially when it comes to kids).

For one 31-year-old father who lost his fiancée and 7-year-old son's mother at birth due to "complications," things are getting murky after a MIL decided to impose her opinion on the situation.