Stepmom Refuses to Cook for 'Fussy Eater' Stepkids Because It's 'Too Much Hassle'

The stepmom said she's putting her foot down when it comes to making food for her husband's kids.

"Before he went to get the kids yesterday morning, I said to my husband 'I want to try and get the kids to eat the same foods as us. Do you think they’d like that?' He said that we might as well try."

And that's what she did. OP made chicken and salad wraps for lunch, "I honestly though this wouldn't be a problem. It's pretty standard food right??" she said.

"I was wrong. They both sat there and picked at their food. My husband ended up bribing them with ice cream if they ate all of their food. I was out last night so my husband cooked dinner for the kids (not before sending me 10 messages asking what he should cook - no surprise, it was fish fingers and chips.)," she said.

"When he got back from dropping the kids off today he asked if we could just go back to eating separate meals. He said it was too much hassle trying to get them to eat what I’d cooked. And it genuinely was hassle because of how fussy they are," OP said.