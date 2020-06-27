Grandma Insists New Mom Needs Formula for Her 'Small' Baby & Says Her Breastmilk 'Isn't Good Enough'

There are many parents of motherhood that we feel should come naturally, but don't. Breastfeeding is one of those situations and if a parent decides to breastfeed, support by family is so important because it's not easy in the beginning. OP said that she has decided to breastfeed her new babe, but the new grandma isn't making things simple for her.

"This is a straight up rant I’m sticking to my guns but should anyone want to give advice feel free," OP started her Reddit post off with. The new mom said she had her baby girl just last week and she was born "3 weeks early and she was a bit small" weighing just over 5 pounds.

"Ever since I've been back home I've had to deal with a barrage of comments from various family members for me to feed her formula," the mom said.