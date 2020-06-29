Toddler Gets Third Degree Burns From His Family's Firepit -- the Day After Parents Used It

A family night of fun ended in a painful injury and nearly month-long hospital stay for a toddler after the boy fell in the embers of a family bonfire the following day. The Levenhagen family of Vergas, Minnesota, held their first bonfire of the summer on May 30, and although they made sure that the flames died down before they went to bed, that didn't stop 20-month-old Troy Levenhagen from getting seriously hurt when he feel into the pit the next day.
-
According to reports, the family allowed the fire to die out on its own that night and didn't put water on it after the flames went out.
-
At that point, the fire pit ring was high enough that Troy's feet came off the ground.
-
-
Luckily, Troy's 8-year-old sister, Tessany, pulled him from the pit before things could get any worse.
-
Troy needed a skin graft on both hands.
-
-
Most likely, Troy will need more surgeries down the road.
For now, the Levenhagen family remains at the Hennepin Healthcare's Burn Unit waiting for Troy to get better enough to go home, but they're hoping the boy will be discharged by July 4.
Levenhagen told KARE 11 that in their time at the hospital, they've come to realize that Troy's experience is a common story.
"We've been here almost a month and we've had other kids come in with similar instances," he said.
That is why he's hoping to share his story so that other parents won't make the same mistake that he did.
Make sure to put fires out completely, he urged. "Don't let that coal bed sit there."
Share this Story