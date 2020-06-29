Toddler Gets Third Degree Burns From His Family's Firepit -- the Day After Parents Used It

According to reports, the family allowed the fire to die out on its own that night and didn't put water on it after the flames went out.

That meant that the next day, the coals and ash were still hot when Troy reached for a stick on top of the firepit and fell in, according to KARE 11.

"He put the left (hand) down first. That started to burn, so he put the right one down," said his father, Alex Levenhagen.

There weren't any flames or smoke coming from the firepit, but the ash and coals were still dangerously hot.