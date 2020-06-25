Single Dad Follows Through With Threat of Cutting 7-Year-Old Girl's Hair After Warning Her To Care for It

While the dad further explained that he does brush her hair every morning, over the last three years he had been trying to get her to take more responsibility for it and to actively try to keep it neat.

"I told her that I can do it, and so can she," he wrote. "I've shown her multiple times how I bring my hair over my chest to brush the bottom, which she doesn't have the dexterity to do. I brush from the bottom and slowly work my way up; I know how to brush hair since mine is long...She doesn't have to be self sufficient, but she needs to at least try."