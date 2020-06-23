Newborn Premature Triplets Test Positive for the Coronavirus in Unprecedented Case

Sadly, there have been some other cases where this has occurred.

In one such story out of Louisiana, a mother with COVID-19 went into labor three months before her due date, which ultimately led to the baby's death.

"We had a pregnant mother who went to the hospital that was having COVID-19-related symptoms," East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark shared at the time, adding that the woman's symptoms included shortness of breath and a fever. "She ultimately ended up having to be placed on the ventilator because of the profound nature of the shortness of breath and has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus."

"Unfortunately … she went into preterm labor and ultimately delivered the baby prematurely,” Clark continued. "And in doing so, the baby, because of the extreme prematurity, did not survive."