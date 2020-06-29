Mom Shows Black Girls the Fairy Tale Princesses They Deserve To See in Powerful Photos

Image: CreativeSoul Photography



CreativeSoul Photography There is so much our world still needs to do to ensure there's enough representation for everyone in the stories we share and tell our children. When it comes to the stories of princesses, there's a serious lack of diversity, and although there has been improvement, a lot more has to be done.

One hairstylist was tired of seeing a lack of representation for Black children in the media. Instead of remaining quiet, she turned her frustration into an incredibly beautiful photography series with the help of a local photography studio, and the results are powerful.



LaChanda Gatson developed the Black Princess series, providing the creative direction of the photoshoot as well as all the hairstyling, and the images are absolutely stunning. Instead of traditional Disney princess, she reimagined classic fairy tales to send an important message to little girls who look up to them.