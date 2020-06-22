Man Doesn't Want To Donate Sperm to His Infertile Twin Brother & People Are Divided



iStock

When you love someone, it is easy to say you'd do anything for them. But sometimes, when push comes to shove, some of the biggest "asks" are hard to comply with. No matter how much you want to help, the act of helping could be at a detriment to you and your well-being, and sometimes lines must be drawn in the sand.

One man is facing a huge decision after his infertile twin brother asked him to donate his sperm so he and his partner could have a "biologically close" child.