Mom of Micro-Preemie Insists MIL Pay Her Bills So She Can be a SAHM

"Sherrie has free daycare arranged, and can wfh [work from home] 3 days a week going forward. However she thinks her MIL should instead give them the money they need to keep the house and have her stay home."

"Going through all the finances and options with her (at her request), I said she couldn't expect her MIL to give up retirement for her, and that she can't have the house and be a stay at home mom," OP said. "It just doesn't work. I also pointed out that for now at least, baby doesn't need a lot of care above normal babies, and in 4 months will be even better."

OP says her friend didn't take this advice very well. "Sherrie called me heartless, and that I don't 'get being a mom or looking after disabled children,' and while I'm not a mom, I am gaurdian for my disabled brother... So I am not niave either," OP said.

"At this point I was a bit mean and told her bluntly to 'get a reality check, that her husband was killing himself to meet her demands, and that she needed to grow up and go back to work'."