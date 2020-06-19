Mom Livid After Sister 'Heavily Edited' Teen Niece's Photos to Make Her Look 'Skinnier'

Mom was "extremely angry" and called her sister to make her feelings known.

"I was extremely angry and phoned my sister to tell her to take it down/post the unedited photo," OP says. But her sister didn't feel she did anything wrong to her niece. "She refused telling me that she just wanted to show the world what a beautiful girl my daughter was and that she promotes health," the mom explained.

"My daughter is trying to lose weight, it isn't her fault and she's a beautiful, growing girl!" OP wrote. "My sister has crushed her."

OP decided that she would counter her sister's editing and posted a comment to her Instagram photo.

"So I commented 'I'm ashamed, my daughter is beautiful without the heavy editing going on in this photo, be ashamed sister for body shaming a teenager, take this down immediately and apologise,'" OP wrote.

Her sister received a "bunch of negative comments" that resulted in her taking down the photo. OP says her sister "phoned me in tears saying I hurt her and that she's sorry but she didn't mean it etc."

"My husband thinks that I went overkill," she wrote.