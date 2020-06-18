My Baby Took His Last Breath in My Arms After Not Waking Up at Day Care Because of SIDS



Lindsay Paulsen

TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about infant loss, which may be triggering to some.



When my husband Cody and I met, it was one of those situations where we just knew. God had timed things so perfectly and not long after I found out I was pregnant. We both had daughters from previous relationships, Reaghan and Paisley, so when we found out we were having a boy, we were ecstatic and planned to name him Declan James. Declan is an Irish name meaning "full of goodness," and James was in honor of my father and brother.

