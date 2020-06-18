My Baby Took His Last Breath in My Arms After Not Waking Up at Day Care Because of SIDS

Lindsay Paulsen
TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about infant loss, which may be triggering to some.
When my husband Cody and I met, it was one of those situations where we just knew. God had timed things so perfectly and not long after I found out I was pregnant. We both had daughters from previous relationships, Reaghan and Paisley, so when we found out we were having a boy, we were ecstatic and planned to name him Declan James. Declan is an Irish name meaning "full of goodness," and James was in honor of my father and brother.
-
My pregnancy was easy and I was so excited about the life I planned with my little boy, the only brother in our family.
-
He was over 9 pounds and had a head full of blonde hair.
He was the perfect newborn with chunky cheeks and beautiful eyes. You don't really know what love is until you see the love of your life holding the baby you created together. I was so proud of myself for physically giving birth and feeling every second of it. He was worth it; he still is worth the pain and suffering I face each day without him.
-
-
He was an easy baby.
-
As an official combining of our family as one, our daughters walked down the aisle pulling a Radio Flyer wagon with Declan hanging out in the back.
My favorite memory of that day is putting my son in tiny suspenders and dress pants and including him and his sisters. It was an opportunity for all our family to meet our newest addition. Some only saw him that day and thought they would get another chance, but they didn't.
-
-
Fall quickly arrived and I was shocked to learn that I was pregnant again.
-
My dad invited Cody and me on a trip to Las Vegas which we gladly accepted, and Declan tagged along too.
We scheduled our trip for a week when our older daughters were with their other parents. Declan got to take his first plane ride at 7 months old. We walked through casinos and down the strip with our stroller, Declan taking in all the lights and noises. One day we drove to see the Grand Canyon, something neither Cody or I had ever seen. It was unforgettable, not only because we took a helicopter tour and rode a boat down the river, but because Declan was there experiencing it with us.
-
-
He was a pleasure to take anywhere because he was always so curious and observant of his surroundings.
-
I don't know if it was my mother's intuition, but during my pregnancy, I felt something was off.
I had a hard time bonding with the baby growing in my belly because I had a feeling one of my children wasn't going to make it, I just didn't imagine it would be my son. I remember my last morning with him perfectly.
-
-
It was a normal Monday, I was getting ready for work and getting him ready for day care.
-
I got a missed call not long after getting to work from day care.
-
-
I had to call my husband and tell him to meet us there.
-
When I ran inside the doors into the ER and someone was waiting for me, I knew it wasn't good.
I didn't hear my son crying in the triage room like I prayed for. This poor man held my hand and walked into the back down the long halls until I saw my husband kneeling on the floor outside the room door, dirty from work and his face buried in his hands. I went behind the curtain and saw my son looking so tiny on the hospital bed in just his diaper, and a dozen doctors and nurses around him trying to start his heart.
-
-
There were several police officers there and I noticed one staring at me.
-
I have never felt more helpless and scared in my entire life than in those moments.
We walked back into the room as the doctor came up to us to deliver the news I did not want to hear. Cody finally spoke up and said, "Just f---ing tell us!"
"I'm sorry we did everything we could," was all the doctor could say, like some line from a movie. A movie about someone else's life because my son wasn't dead, he couldn't be! We had just taken his 11-month milestone photo the day before. I already scheduled his first birthday party for a few weeks from now. The decorations and his party outfit were at home in his room.
-
-
It didn't hit me until they stopped trying to resuscitate him and wrapped him in a sheet and put him in my arms.
His eyes were open, but he wasn't there. That sparkle that made him "him" was gone. He stared blankly into nothing. His smell was gone too, the smell that all mothers know, the smell of their child. He had a tube down his throat and then he let out his last breath in my arms … and then all the tears I had been forcing down started falling. I cried all over my boy, tears falling onto his skin. I had never seen anyone die before, and now I was sitting there trying to memorize every inch of his face, the weight of him in my arms. That would be the last time I saw his body.
-
Ask any bereaved parent what they fear most and it's simple -- they're afraid of the memory of their child fading away.
On the other hand, if you ask a bereaved parent what helps their grief most -- it's talking about their child; saying their name out loud and talking about them as if they are still an active member of their family. Because to us, they always will be. Death is not a very comfortable or talked about topic in conversation, but it's inevitable for all of us.
-
-
Social media has influenced us to put our best face forward, show how wonderful our lives are, and be happy.
Share this Story